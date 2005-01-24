Jerini and Alcon form research alliance

Germany's Jerini AG has entered into a multi-year, multi-target strategic discovery and development alliance with US firm Alcon Research to discover novel drugs for ophthalmic indications. The agreement aims to utilize Jerini's proprietary discovery platforms and other technologies to generate peptidomimetic and small-molecule drug candidates, in return for upfront and license fees, as well as personnel funding, milstone payments and worldwide royalties on sales of any products discovered under the alliance.
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