Jerini's nine-month losses up 109%

Berlin, Germany-based Jerini AG saw net losses for the first three quarters of 2006 of 16.7 million euros ($21.4 million), more that double the deficit that it recorded in the year-earlier equivalent period. The company said that this was primarily due to costs associated with the European launch of its hereditary angiedema drug, icatibant.

On the positive side, the firm's revenues for the period increased 35.7% to 9.5 million euros, with the contribution from a collaboration agreement with Kos Pharmaceuticals, in the process of purchased by US health care major Abbott Laboratories, reaching 7.0 million euros, up 55.5%.

The company said it intends to expand the number of indications treatable with icatibant, adding that it will start a Phase II proof-of-concept trial examining the compound as a therapy for drug-induced angiedema, at sites in both the USA and Europe, early next year.