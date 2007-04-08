Jerini's Ph III costs drive 2006 losses up 50%

German pharmaceutical company Jerini AG says that the increase in its net loss for 2006, which was up 49.7% to 22.9 million euros ($30.5 million), was in line with its expectations, and largely as a result of increased R&D costs which grew 22.8% to 23.2 million euros. The firm also reported that its revenues for the year were 13.1 million euros, 36% higher than in 2005.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze