Jerini sees 47% hike in 3rd-quarter revenues

Berlin, Germany-based pharmaceutical company Jerini AG says its third-quarter 2005 revenues have increased 47% to 2.5 million euros $2.9 million, from 1.7 million euros in the same period of 2004. The firm's net losses decreased for the three months ended September 20 to 900,000 euros compared with 3.1 million euros recorded for the corresponding period last year.

The company says that its loss from operations for the period, which was 11.9 million euros, increased from the 2004 figure of 7.8 million euros as a result of its greater R&D expenses relating to its lead compound Icatibant (a bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist), a treatment for hereditary angiodema, which is in final Phase III trials. In addition, the firm says it has incurred compensation expenses relating to stock options and the expansion of its investor relations and marketing departments.

In November, Jerini signed an exclusive agreement with USA-based Kos Pharmaceuticals for the development, marketing and distribution of Icatibant in the USA and Canada. Under the terms of the deal, Jerini received a 12.0-million euro licensing payment and a 10.0-million euro equity investment from Kos. The accord also stipulated developmental milestone and royalty payments based on sales. Financial terms were not disclosed.