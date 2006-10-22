Saturday 8 November 2025

Job losses forecast in French drug wholesale sector following spending cuts

22 October 2006

The major drug wholesale and distribution companies operating in France - OCP, Alliance Sante and CERP - have said they expect to shed around 1,000 jobs short term in the wake of health service spending cutbacks. The firm provide a service to some 23,000 pharmacies.

However, the workforce has been gradually declining, from about 14,900 in 2002 to just under 14,000 in 2005 and the sector now expects further sharp contraction. After years of good margin growth of about 4% annually, Jean-Louis Mery, head of Alliance Sante France and president of the drug wholesale sector association, the CSRP, says they face an unprecedented crisis. Sales are expected to decline in 2006 for the first time in at least 30 years - down 2% from the 19.4 billion euros ($24.28 billion) posted in 2005. Gross margin was 1.5 billion euros last year and is set to drop at least 5%. The CSRP adds that it fears the latest health spending cutbacks, part of the legislation for funding social security in 2007 - will accentuate the crisis. Mr Mery said the measures represent an extra deduction from sales of 50.0 million euros or 30% of the sector-companies' bottom line. Wholesalers accounts for 3% of the French drug price, compared with 25% for pharmacists and 66% for drugmakers.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze