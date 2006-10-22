Job losses forecast in French drug wholesale sector following spending cuts

The major drug wholesale and distribution companies operating in France - OCP, Alliance Sante and CERP - have said they expect to shed around 1,000 jobs short term in the wake of health service spending cutbacks. The firm provide a service to some 23,000 pharmacies.
However, the workforce has been gradually declining, from about 14,900 in 2002 to just under 14,000 in 2005 and the sector now expects further sharp contraction. After years of good margin growth of about 4% annually, Jean-Louis Mery, head of Alliance Sante France and president of the drug wholesale sector association, the CSRP, says they face an unprecedented crisis. Sales are expected to decline in 2006 for the first time in at least 30 years - down 2% from the 19.4 billion euros ($24.28 billion) posted in 2005. Gross margin was 1.5 billion euros last year and is set to drop at least 5%. The CSRP adds that it fears the latest health spending cutbacks, part of the legislation for funding social security in 2007 - will accentuate the crisis. Mr Mery said the measures represent an extra deduction from sales of 50.0 million euros or 30% of the sector-companies' bottom line. Wholesalers accounts for 3% of the French drug price, compared with 25% for pharmacists and 66% for drugmakers.
