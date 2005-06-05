Wednesday 19 November 2025

Johnson & Johnson expects to have 10-13 NDAs cleared by 2007

5 June 2005

Leading US health care group Johnson & Johnson, facing generic competition for some of its blockbuster products, unveiled an array of developmental compounds at a New York analysts' meeting late-May, saying that it has 17 drugs in late-stage clinical testing and expects to have 10-13 cleared for marketing by 2007.

Moreover, according to J&J's R&D chairman, Per Peterson, the company could have as many as 70 products approved between this year and 2011, including 23 new compounds and 47 line extensions, with around 29% of these in the oncology sector. The firm also said it is expanding its research into drugs based on biotechnology or live organisims.

The positive outlook for J&J was presented at a time when the company is encountering generic competition for its analgesic patch Duragesic (fentanyl), which generated turnover of around $2.0 billion in 2004, and on the day that the firm recieved a not approvable letter from the US Food and Drug Administration on the use of its Risperdal (risperidone) for the treatment of conditions such as Alzheimer's disease.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
Pharmaceutical
CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
FDA approves Epkinly combo for follicular lymphoma indications
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Grifols wins pediatric label expansion for THROMBATE III from FDA
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
ABL Bio enters license deal with Lilly
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
UK nuclear waste to galvanize new cancer treatments
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
Sandoz’s Tyruko first MS biosimilar launched in USA
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
EC green light for Remsima IV liquid formulation, first liquid IV infliximab
18 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Agomab Therapeutics
A clinical‑stage biotech company headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, developing organ‑restricted therapies for fibrotic disease.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze