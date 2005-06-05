Johnson & Johnson expects to have 10-13 NDAs cleared by 2007

Leading US health care group Johnson & Johnson, facing generic competition for some of its blockbuster products, unveiled an array of developmental compounds at a New York analysts' meeting late-May, saying that it has 17 drugs in late-stage clinical testing and expects to have 10-13 cleared for marketing by 2007.
Moreover, according to J&J's R&D chairman, Per Peterson, the company could have as many as 70 products approved between this year and 2011, including 23 new compounds and 47 line extensions, with around 29% of these in the oncology sector. The firm also said it is expanding its research into drugs based on biotechnology or live organisims.
The positive outlook for J&J was presented at a time when the company is encountering generic competition for its analgesic patch Duragesic (fentanyl), which generated turnover of around $2.0 billion in 2004, and on the day that the firm recieved a not approvable letter from the US Food and Drug Administration on the use of its Risperdal (risperidone) for the treatment of conditions such as Alzheimer's disease.
