Johnson & Johnson Lawsuit

- In a trial in New Jersey, a former Johnson & Johnson employee is claiming he was fired because he opposed sending "inadequate test results of Therakos' Centrinet photopheresis device" to the US Food and Drug Administration in order to get a fast approval of the product. The company claims that the FDA allows it to piggyback on some data for an already-approved product, Photoreceptor, and denies there was an intention to get a product onto the market with inadequate testing.