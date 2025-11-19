Johnson & Johnson performance in Asia

- Johnson & Johnson of the USA is confident of a better performance in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore in 1995, in the wake of growth in health care markets worldwide. Supratim Bose, managing director of Johnson & Johnson Medical in Kuala Lumpur, which reported sales of $16 million in 1994, said he was confident of higher growth in 1995, given the acquisition of two companies involved in the manufacture of diagnostic equipment and consumer products last year and a leading position in the regional health care market. One of the main sources of growth will be disposable contact lens sales.