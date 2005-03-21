Johnson & Johnson to acquire TransForm Pharmaceuticals

US drug major Johnson & Johnson has entered a definitive agreement under the terms of which it will acquire TransForm Pharmaceuticals, a privately-held company that specializes in the discovery of superior formulations and novel crystalline forms of drug molecules.
The cash-for-stock transaction is valued at approximately $230.0 million and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2005, subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals. Upon completion, J&J is expected to incur an estimated one-time after-tax charge of around $50.0 million, or $0.02 per share, reflecting the expensing of in-process R&D charges. This transaction does not affect the group's guidance (which excluded special charges) as reviewed at the year-end analyst meeting held on January 25, J&J noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze