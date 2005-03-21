Johnson & Johnson to acquire TransForm Pharmaceuticals

US drug major Johnson & Johnson has entered a definitive agreement under the terms of which it will acquire TransForm Pharmaceuticals, a privately-held company that specializes in the discovery of superior formulations and novel crystalline forms of drug molecules.

The cash-for-stock transaction is valued at approximately $230.0 million and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2005, subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals. Upon completion, J&J is expected to incur an estimated one-time after-tax charge of around $50.0 million, or $0.02 per share, reflecting the expensing of in-process R&D charges. This transaction does not affect the group's guidance (which excluded special charges) as reviewed at the year-end analyst meeting held on January 25, J&J noted.