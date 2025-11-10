Johnson Matthey Enters ADD Arena

1 OF 2.A third player could enter the US market for the attention-deficit disorder drug methylphenidate. Johnson Matthey, better known for its expertise in precious metals technology, has now been granted approval by the US Drug Enforcement Agency to produce the compound, which is currently marketed in the USA by Ciba (as Ritalin) and Medeva's US generics subsidiary MD Pharmaceuticals. The firm still needs to secure Food and Drug Administration approval to bring the drug to market.

Sales of methylphenidate in the USA have grown by more than 30% per year since 1990, and demand outstripped supply in 1993, prompting Ciba to request the US Drug Enforcement Agency to allow for production hikes of the Schedule 2 drug. Last year, Medeva's sales of methylphenidate rose 89% to L66 million ($104 million), contributing the bulk of the group's sales growth. Medeva supplies around 50% of the total requirement for the drug in the USA.