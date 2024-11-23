Jordan's ACPCC Doubles Sales

The Arab Center for Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Company has announcednet profits of 359,000 Jordanian dinars ($502,600).

Despite difficult conditions and the closure of the Iraqi market, which had been the main market for the company's products, it was able to double sales to other outside markets, said company chairman Wasef Azar, adding that ACPCC focused on the Yemeni and United Arab Emirates markets

as well as the local market.