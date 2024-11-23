Jordan's ACPCC Doubles Sales

The Arab Center for Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Company has announcednet profits of 359,000 Jordanian dinars ($502,600).
Despite difficult conditions and the closure of the Iraqi market, which had been the main market for the company's products, it was able to double sales to other outside markets, said company chairman Wasef Azar, adding that ACPCC focused on the Yemeni and United Arab Emirates markets
as well as the local market.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze