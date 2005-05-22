Judge overturns Wyeth verdict

US drugmaker Wyeth says that, in the fenfluramine-based drug liability cases of Lucy Hansen versus Wyeth, Joyce Jensen vs Wyeth and Mildred Hill vs Wyeth, the Court has set aside the jury's November 3, 2004, verdict and ordered a new trial. The jury had originally found in favor of the plaintiffs, awarding a total of just under $1.4 million in compensatory damages.

In his ruling, Judge Mark Bernstein of the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas granted Wyeth's motion for a new second-phase (liability) trial, determining that the testimony of Harris Busch, the plaintiffs' only liability expert witnesses, was inadequate and in violation of the Pennsylvania Rules of Evidence.