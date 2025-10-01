Wednesday 1 October 2025

Judge Rejects US Drugmakers' Settlement

14 April 1996

Noting that the plan did not require changes in manufacturers' pricing policies, a US federal judge has reversed his February 15 decision and thrown out a proposed settlement by 15 drugmakers to pay $408.9 million to settle a class-action lawsuit claiming they conspired to fix prices charged to retail drugstores (Marketletters passim). It is felt the judge was swayed by the objections of many pharmacists. He also ruled that the retailers had presented enough evidence to warrant a trial of those drugmakers as well as seven other companies that did not take part in the settlement. The trial is due to start May 7.

Some pharmacists had also objected to a requirement in the original settlement that key evidence documents be kept confidential, with a spokesman noting this would have had "a chilling effect" on lawsuits by other groups.

The retailers had claimed that the price discrimination caused by sharp discounts given by drug companies to health maintenance organizations, mail-order firms and hospitals but not to retail pharmacists cost them $30 billion annually. Counsel general for the National Association of Retail Druggists John Rector said the group wanted to see "the evidence go to a jury, and now it will." The settlement had been criticized by many retailers who felt it paid them too little, restricted their ability to make other complaints and did nothing to stop the pricing practices.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
Pharmaceutical
HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Full-Life raises $77 million to boost radiopharma pipeline
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
AnaptysBio rises on plans to split company
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Elahere UK list price should match USA or it won’t be launched, AbbVie warns
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Star Therapeutics announces $125 million Series D financing
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
New investors for Biomunex Pharmaceuticals
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enanta up 92% as zelicapavir’s RSV journey goes on
30 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze