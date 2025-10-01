Judge Rejects US Drugmakers' Settlement

Noting that the plan did not require changes in manufacturers' pricing policies, a US federal judge has reversed his February 15 decision and thrown out a proposed settlement by 15 drugmakers to pay $408.9 million to settle a class-action lawsuit claiming they conspired to fix prices charged to retail drugstores (Marketletters passim). It is felt the judge was swayed by the objections of many pharmacists. He also ruled that the retailers had presented enough evidence to warrant a trial of those drugmakers as well as seven other companies that did not take part in the settlement. The trial is due to start May 7.

Some pharmacists had also objected to a requirement in the original settlement that key evidence documents be kept confidential, with a spokesman noting this would have had "a chilling effect" on lawsuits by other groups.

The retailers had claimed that the price discrimination caused by sharp discounts given by drug companies to health maintenance organizations, mail-order firms and hospitals but not to retail pharmacists cost them $30 billion annually. Counsel general for the National Association of Retail Druggists John Rector said the group wanted to see "the evidence go to a jury, and now it will." The settlement had been criticized by many retailers who felt it paid them too little, restricted their ability to make other complaints and did nothing to stop the pricing practices.