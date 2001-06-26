Kalceks looks to post 39% turnover growth

Latvian drugmaker Kalceks says that it is looking to post gross profitsof 33,000 lats ($52,000) this year, compared with a loss of 5,600 lats for 2000. Turnover is forecast to climb 39% to 755,000 lats, according to Russia Express Intelligence.
Kalceks is also considering the construction of a new facility that will conform to Good Manufacturing Practice requirements by 2003. The company has received several offers to build the unit.
