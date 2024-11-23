Kaneka Corp Develops Dialysis Improvement

- Kaneka Corp of Japan has developed a process which can selectively remove excessive glycoproteins during dialysis in diabetes patients. High levels of glycoprotein are implicated in many of the complications associated with the disease, including arteriosclerosis, nephropathy, retinopathy etc. The method involves using beads coated with hydrazine, which have been shown to be able to strip 70% of harmful glycoproteins out of solution within two hours.