Saturday 27 June 2026

Karen LaRochelle

Merz Therapeutics

Global Head, Business Strategy & Portfolio Innovation
30+ years across biotech and pharma; leads business development and licensing. Joined January 2025. MBA, Columbia.

Latest Karen LaRochelle News

Merz bets on China Parkinson’s market with Kvvit licensing deal
2 June 2026
Merz Therapeutics names Dan Staner as president, Region Europe
2 February 2026
Acorda files for voluntary Chapter 11 Protection
3 April 2024
Merz splits into three with vow to target US medical aesthetics market
13 November 2019
FDA approves neurotoxin for excessive drooling in adults
4 July 2018
Merz nabs Allergan exec to head US neurosciences business
15 August 2017
Alzheimer's study finds 750% improvement with intensive program of care
17 July 2017
FDA approves new indication for Merz's Xeomin
24 December 2015
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze