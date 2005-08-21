Karo Bio and Wyeth extend partnership

Swedish group Karo Bio and the USA's Wyeth Pharmaceuticals have extended their existing atherosclerosis R&D agreement to August 31, 2006. The collaboration was initially formed in September 2001 to develop new therapies for the condition by targeting the liver X receptor (LXR).
In addition to their anti-inflammatory properties, compounds that modulate the activity of LXR have been shown to promote net cholesterol efflux from atherosclerotic blood vessels, leading to potential regression of vascular plaque formation, the companies noted.
According to the firms, the alliance has generated potent lead compounds that inhibit the accumulation of lipids in the aorta in animal models of atherosclerosis, and lead candidates are continuing to advance through preclinical development.
