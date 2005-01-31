Karo Bio due milestone from Merck & Co

The most advanced compound discovered under a research collaboration between Sweden's Karo Bio and US drug major Merck & Co has entered clinical evaluation, triggering a "substantial" undisclosed milestone payment to the former firm.

In a brief discussion with the Marketletter, Bjorn Nilsson, Karo Bio's chief executive, explained that the agent, a new subtype of nuclear receptor, targets estrogen receptors and is under investigation for utility in a major clinical area.