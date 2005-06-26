Karo Bio initiates trial of KB2115.

Swedish biotechnology company Karo Bio AB has initiated Phase I clinical studies for its obesity and dyslipidemia drug candidate KB2115. The primary goal of the study is to evaluate tolerability, safety and pharmacokinetics, as well as effects on high blood lipid levels and other cardiovascular risk factors.
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