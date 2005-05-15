Karo Bio to start Ph Ib trial of dyslipidemia drug, KB2115

Swedish biotechnology company Karo Bio AB says that the Swedish Medical Products Agency has approved its application for the start of a Phase Ib study of its candidate drug, KB2115, in overweight subjects with dyslipidemia. According to the firm, the agent is tailor-made to selectively act through the thyroid hormone receptor beta instead of the alpha receptor that produces negative effects on the cardiovascular system.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze