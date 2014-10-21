Karus appoints Simon Roitt and Peter Finan

UK-based inflammatory disease and cancer specialist Karus Therapeutics has appointed Simon Roitt as head of clinical development and Peter Finan as head of biology.
Dr Roitt joined Karus in August with 20 years of clinical development experience in healthcare. He has previously worked at Roche and GE Healthcare.
Dr Finan has held positions in pharma from target discovery through to early clinical development in oncology and inflammatory disease. He joins from Novartis, where he worked in various positions for 16 years.
