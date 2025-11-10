Kassebaum "Threat To Orphan Drug R&D"

proposals to allow the promotion of unapproved uses for drugs which are approved for other indications, as contained in Senator Nancy Kassebaum's draft US Food and Drug Administration reform legislation, would compromise the incentive for development of orphan drugs, by allowing any manufacturer to promote a drug for uses developed by another company, Serono Labs has stated in a letter to the Senate Labor and Human Resources Committee, of which Sen Kassebaum is chairman.

Serono's letter gives the following example: "if a company develops epoetin alpha for anemia associated with end-stage renal disease, company B can enter the market in spite of company A's exclusivity by developing the same drug for another use (eg HIV-associated anemia)." The proposed legislation would eliminate the promotional barrier and allow both companies to promote both uses," says the company, adding: "If so, then what is the incentive for any company to focus on a rare indication in the first place, or spend research money on additional rare indications after initial approval?"