Kathrin Jansen departs Vaxgen

California, USA-based anti-infectives comapny Vaxgen says that Kathrin Jansen, senior vice president of R&D, has left the company to join Wyeth as senior vice president of Vaccine research. Dr Jansen joined Vaxgen in 2004, having previously served as executive director of microbial vaccine research at Merck Research. Vaxgen added that it has initiated a search for Dr Jansen's permanent replacement.
