Kazakhstan To Develop Drug Industry

20 October 1996

The Kazakhstan government has announced a 10-year, $1 billion program to develop the national drug industry, starting in December.

The industry now supplies under 3% of the drugs requirement, put at around $300 million a year, with 42% imported from abroad and the balance from republics of the former USSR. The project's aim will be to reduce imports through better use of raw materials and facilities, as well as the development of R&D and new technologies. Drug producers will be given tax concessions, reduced customs duties and priority for drugs made in Kazakhstan.

Former parts of the Farmatsiya state complex will be included in the program, plus a drug plant at Almaty, the Shipa firm, a public limited company in Palodar, units in Shymkent, national biotechnology center enterprises, a biomedical complex in the capital and private drugmakers including Romat, Vita-Vent and Fitolium.

