KB Biomex To License Monoclonal Antibody Technology

- KS Biomedix has announced that it hopes to license-out its sheep monoclonal antibody technology for the delivery of drugs into the body for the treatment of cancer. The company also intends to license its rheumatoid arthritis product by second-half 1997, and expects interim Phase II clinical trial results by end-1996.
