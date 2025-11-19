KEEPING SINGAPORE DOCTORS IN LINE

Singapore's Health Minister, George Yeo, has said that the way to stop physicians over-treating and over-prescribing drugs is to ensure that an ethical code is always maintained, rather than inundating patients with information, reports The Straits Times.

Apart from the Hippocratic Oath, he added, there are other means of ensuring high ethical standards, such as peer pressure and censure. Mr Yeo was responding to remarks by politician Michael Lim, who suggested that the public be educated about the high cost of medical treatment.