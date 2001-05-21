Monday 3 February 2025

Kennedy warns pharma industry

21 May 2001

Ex-US Congressman Joe Kennedy has told drugmakers at adirect-to-consumer marketing meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, that "consequences" will overwhelm them if they do not provide help to seniors and the uninsured poor in the face of the prescription drug cost crisis. Mr Kennedy is now chief executive of Citizens' Energy.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 31
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 31
2 February 2025
Pharmaceutical
Daiichi Sankyo appoints Hiroyuki Okuzawa as CEO
1 February 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie rises on 4th-qtr and full-year 2024 results
1 February 2025
Biotechnology
Blackstone builds momentum toward $5 billion biotech fund
31 January 2025
Biotechnology
Rentschler shifts focus away from cell and gene
31 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Clinical Trials Regulation now fully applicable in EU
31 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vocabria and Rekambys win EC approval for HIV in adolescents
31 January 2025

Company Spotlight

A biotechnology company focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze