Keryx Biopharm to raise $82.8M

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, a US biotechnology company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel drugs for the treatment of life-threatening diseases including diabetes and cancer, says that it has obtained commitments from two institutional investors to purchase shares of its common stock in a registered direct offering for proceeds to Keryx, before expenses, of around $82.8 million.

Under the terms of the transaction, Keryx expects to sell 4.5 million shares of its common stock at $18.40 per share, which represents the closing share price on March 23. The closing of the offering was expected to take place on March 28, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. There are no underwriting or placement agent fees associated with the offering.