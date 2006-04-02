Keryx Biopharm to raise $82.8M

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, a US biotechnology company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel drugs for the treatment of life-threatening diseases including diabetes and cancer, says that it has obtained commitments from two institutional investors to purchase shares of its common stock in a registered direct offering for proceeds to Keryx, before expenses, of around $82.8 million.
Under the terms of the transaction, Keryx expects to sell 4.5 million shares of its common stock at $18.40 per share, which represents the closing share price on March 23. The closing of the offering was expected to take place on March 28, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. There are no underwriting or placement agent fees associated with the offering.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze