Keryx posts positive interim Ph II data

US firm Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has reported encouraging interim data from an exploratory, randomized, double-blind, multiple dose study of its drug candidate KRX-101 (sulodexide gelcaps) for the treatment of type 2 diabetic nephropathy patients with persistent microalbuminuria.

The on-going Phase II study is comparing two doses of KRX-101 (200mg and 400mg) versus placebo in patients with diabetic microalbuminuria who are receiving an angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitor or angiotensin receptor blocker as background therapy. In this study, patients are being treated with KRX-101 or placebo for six months and followed for an additional two months post-treatment. So far, a 50% reduction in microalbuminuria has been observed in 21% of the treated population and 11% of the placebo group. Keryx plans to commence its pivotal Phase III and Phase IV program this quarter and present the complete Phase II data later this year.