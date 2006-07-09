Keryx sees positive results from PhII Zerenex study

New York, USA-based Keryx Biopharmaceuticals says that it has seen positive results from a Phase II trial of Zerenex as a treatment for hyperphosphatemia in patients with end-stage renal disease. The product is an oral, iron-based compound that can bind phosphorous to form non-absorbable complexes.

The Phase II study, which was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of several different doses of the drug in terms of its effect on serum phosphorus concentration relative to baseline, ran for 28 days and enrolled 116 end-stage renal disease patients. Subjects were randomized to receive one of three doses (2g, 4g or 6g) of the drug, or placebo, on a daily basis for the assessment's duration.

The results of the program revealed that the drug brought about a statistically-significant dose response in the reduction of serum phosphorous concentration when compared with placebo. The firm also said that no serious adverse events could be directly linked to the compound during the trial.