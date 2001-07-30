Ketek registered in first market

Aventis' new ketolide antibiotic Ketek (telithromycin) has been approvedby the European Medicines Evaluation Agency for the treatment of commmunity-acquired respiratory tract infections, including those caused by bacteria resistant to commonly-used antibiotics. This represents the first approval both for the drug and for an antibiotic in the ketolide class.

Specifically, Ketek has been approved at an oral dose of 800mg once-daily for the treatment of patients aged over 18 suffering from community-acquired pneumonia, mild or moderate exacerbations of chronic bronchitis, acute sinusitis and tonsillitis/pharyngitis caused by Group A beta streptococci. It is also indicated for use in children aged over 12 when beta lactam antibiotics are not an appropriate option.

Although the breadth of the indications awarded by the EMEA is not surprising and is in accordance with the findings of the agency's Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Products (Marketletter April 30), the label provides a welcome boost for Aventis in light of the regulatory problems it has suffered over the drug in the USA. Just a few weeks ago, a US Food and Drug Administration advisory panel recommended that Ketek be approved for community-acquired pneumonia, but not chronic bronchitis or acute sinusitis (Marketletter May 7).