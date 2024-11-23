KHAN/ICN FIGHT HALTED

A US federal judge has order an injunction to block a proxy fight being waged against ICN Pharmaceuticals by Rafi Khan, and plans to ask federal prosecutors to see if the California stockbroker perjured himself. The ruling will stop Mr Khan's plans to mount a proxy fight by December 15, which is the scheduled date of ICN's annual stockholders' meeting, but Mr Khan's lawyers are now trying to get the date postponed. The judge also nullified consent cards sent by Mr Khan to ICN shareholders.