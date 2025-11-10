Khepri Reveals Next Move For Protease Technology

Khepri Pharmaceutical, set up in the USA in 1992, is looking to file three Investigational New Drug applications in the USA by the end of 1996 and during 1997, and hopes to start clinical trials for its protease inhibitors for the treatment of arthritis and osteoporosis, and protease-based drugs for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) soon thereafter. Khepri is also developing its protease inhibition technology in the areas of cancer, immunosuppression and infectious diseases, and is actively looking to identify further disease-related proteases as a base for future work.

At a conference held in London, the UK, to discuss Khepri's forthcoming agenda, the company's executive vice president and chief scientific officer, Donald Payan, emphasized a program to target a set of cysteine proteases called cathepsins, whose upregulation is associated with certain degenerative diseases. Dr Payan went on to describe how the company had successfully designed a set of drugs (vinyl sulphones) that selectively inhibit specific members of the cathepsin protease family implicated in arthritic joint destruction (cathepsins termed B, L and S) and osteoporosis (cathepsin O2 or Cat O2).

Using Cat O2 as an example, Dr Payan went into detail on how his company had used a "back-to-basics" philosophy to characterize inhibition mechanisms and design specifically-acting drugs. Starting at the level of DNA, Khepri scientists cloned the gene corresponding to the Cat O2 protein into a customized expression/secretion system prior to harvesting and characterizing the protein product and designing suitable inhibitory compounds against it. Dr Payan went on to underline the nature of the vinyl sulfone-based drugs, which work by recognizing the molecular chemistry of, and interacting with, the protease active site to inhibit their physiological function, and their specificity for only one target; each agent becomes activated by the catalytic mechanism of the target protease only.