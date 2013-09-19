KHK profit drops over 50% despite sales rise

Japan's Kyowa Hakko Kirin's net profit for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2008, dropped 57% on extraordinary revaluation and tax expenses, despite higher income.
Consolidated net sales for the nine-month period were 362.28 billion yen, 21.7% higher than in the same period of the previous fiscal year, however, the firm's net income fell to 10.48 billion yen, or 18.26 yen per share, versus 24.08 billion yen, or 60.55 yen per share.
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