Sunday 18 May 2025

Kinaxo gets govt research funding

22 July 2007

Martinsried, Germany-based privately-held Kinaxo Biotechnologies GmbH says that it has received research funding of about 1.0 million euros ($1.4 million) from the German Ministry for Education and Research (BMBF). This will enable the company to establish a universally-applicable technology platform to quantify small-molecule versus protein interactions in mammalian tissues and cell lines. Implementation of the new technologies will be supported by two leading experts, Lothar Jansch of the Helmholtz Institute in Braunschweig and Henrik Daub of the Max Planck Institute for Biochemistry in Martinsried. Klaus Godl, Kinaxo's head of research says: "combining quantitative mass spectrometry with the KinaTor technology significantly strengthens our chemical proteomics capabilities. With this new set-up, we can immediately distinguish relevant drug-protein interactions from weak binding as well as determine a compound's affinity without the need for in vitro assays. Having a proven track record as a kinase specialist we will now start to analyze the target profiles of other inhibitor classes such as protease and phosphatase inhibitors as well as drugs that failed in the clinic due to off-target effects."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

How the 340B hospital markup program and PBMs drive up costs for US patients
Pharmaceutical
How the 340B hospital markup program and PBMs drive up costs for US patients
17 May 2025
Biotechnology
MHRA approves Tremfya for Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis
17 May 2025
Pharmaceutical
New CEO incoming as Novo Nordisk seeks to bounce back
16 May 2025
Biotechnology
BioMarin buys Inozyme for $270 million
16 May 2025
Biotechnology
Telomir Pharma touts breakthrough in drug-resistant infections
16 May 2025
Pharmaceutical
Hengrui targets $1.3 billion as Hong Kong IPOs rebound
16 May 2025
Pharmaceutical
Delay for Biohaven’s troriluzole NDA
16 May 2025

Company Spotlight

Inozyme Pharma is a biotechnology company developing new medicines to treat rare disorders of calcification.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze