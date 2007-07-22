Kinaxo gets govt research funding

Martinsried, Germany-based privately-held Kinaxo Biotechnologies GmbH says that it has received research funding of about 1.0 million euros ($1.4 million) from the German Ministry for Education and Research (BMBF). This will enable the company to establish a universally-applicable technology platform to quantify small-molecule versus protein interactions in mammalian tissues and cell lines. Implementation of the new technologies will be supported by two leading experts, Lothar Jansch of the Helmholtz Institute in Braunschweig and Henrik Daub of the Max Planck Institute for Biochemistry in Martinsried. Klaus Godl, Kinaxo's head of research says: "combining quantitative mass spectrometry with the KinaTor technology significantly strengthens our chemical proteomics capabilities. With this new set-up, we can immediately distinguish relevant drug-protein interactions from weak binding as well as determine a compound's affinity without the need for in vitro assays. Having a proven track record as a kinase specialist we will now start to analyze the target profiles of other inhibitor classes such as protease and phosphatase inhibitors as well as drugs that failed in the clinic due to off-target effects."
