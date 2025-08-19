Kinetek starts Phase I with KP-102

Kinetek Pharmaceuticals has begun a Phase I trial of its antidiabetic,KP-102, one month after filing an Investigational New Drug application with the US Food and Drug Administration.
The drug is a proprietary organo-vanadium compound which has been shown to act as an insulin sensitizer in animal models. Moreover, it exerts this action through a different signal transduction pathway to Glaxo Wellcome/Sankyo's Romozin (troglitazone), which has had bad post-marketing press after links with hepatic side effects and has been withdrawn in some countries (Marketletters passim).
The product is the lead compound in Kinetek's developmental pipeline and the first IND the company has filed with the FDA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze