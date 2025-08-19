Kinetek starts Phase I with KP-102

Kinetek Pharmaceuticals has begun a Phase I trial of its antidiabetic,KP-102, one month after filing an Investigational New Drug application with the US Food and Drug Administration.

The drug is a proprietary organo-vanadium compound which has been shown to act as an insulin sensitizer in animal models. Moreover, it exerts this action through a different signal transduction pathway to Glaxo Wellcome/Sankyo's Romozin (troglitazone), which has had bad post-marketing press after links with hepatic side effects and has been withdrawn in some countries (Marketletters passim).

The product is the lead compound in Kinetek's developmental pipeline and the first IND the company has filed with the FDA.