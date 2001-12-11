King Pharm sets tender offer pricing

Tennessee, USA-based King Pharmaceuticals has announced theconsideration to be paid in its cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 10.75% senior subordinated notes, due 2009.

Holders of notes who tendered prior to the expiration time of 5pm Eastern Standard Time on November 27 will receive the tender offer consideration plus the consent payment of $20.00 per 1,000 principal amount of notes. Those who did so after this time will receive only the tender offer consideration.