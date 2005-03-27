King Pharma's 4th qtr net EPS drops 50%

US drugmaker King Pharmaceuticals has announced a 6% revenue slump for the fourth quarter of 2004 compared to the same period of the prior year, earning $342.6 million versus $366.0 million. Net earnings per share decreased 50% to $0.06 .
According to King, net EPS could have reached $0.14 with the exclusion of special items, blaming the decline in sales on two major factors. The company stated that wholesale inventory levels had to be "aggressively" reduced, claiming net sales decrease as evidence of success on this score.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze