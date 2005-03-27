King Pharma's 4th qtr net EPS drops 50%

US drugmaker King Pharmaceuticals has announced a 6% revenue slump for the fourth quarter of 2004 compared to the same period of the prior year, earning $342.6 million versus $366.0 million. Net earnings per share decreased 50% to $0.06 .

According to King, net EPS could have reached $0.14 with the exclusion of special items, blaming the decline in sales on two major factors. The company stated that wholesale inventory levels had to be "aggressively" reduced, claiming net sales decrease as evidence of success on this score.