Kissei: half-year results

- A poor performance was recorded by Kaken Pharmaceutical, with sales flat and profits declining in the six-month period to end September 1995. Sales were 39 billion yen, operating profits declined 15.5% to 3.69 million yen, current profits were 3.6 billion yen, down 9.1%, and net profits fell 5.3% to 1.5 billion yen. Reasons for the declines included weak sales by certain products, rising R&D expenses and falling royalty income. The firm expects to see turnover for the full year of 76.3 billion yen, operating profits of 6.3 billion yen, current profits of 6.1 billion yen, net profits reach 2.4 billion yen, and EPS of 26.1 yen.
