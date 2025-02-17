Knoll Agreement with Tularik

Knoll AG has signed a three-year collaborative agreement withTularik to develop drugs that act on novel regulatory targets in energy metabolism pathways for the treatment of obesity. Tularik will receive financial support for research and drug discovery and Knoll will undertake preclinical and clinical research and take successful compounds through regulatory approval. It will also have marketing rights in all countries outside Asia. Tularik will receive milestone payments and royalties.
