Knoll Plans Sale Of OTC Products

Knoll (India), a subsidiary of German drugmaker Knoll AG (part of BASF),has reported that it expects to sign an agreement for three of the seven over-the-counter products it was planning to sell off. The company says it is near to closing deals for its analgesic Coldarin, burns ointment Burnol and antacid Aciguard, although it is thought it may decide to retain the others - Mylol, Saccharin, Fenox and Cherana - due to lack of buyer interest.
