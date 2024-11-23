Knoll Receives UK Clearance For Pantoprazole

- Knoll, a subsidiary of BASF Pharma, has received UK clearance to market pantoprazole, following the resolution of Astra's patent case (see page 2). Pantoprazole, licensed from the German company Byk Gulden, is used to treat a range of acid-related gastrointestinal disorders. It already holds 20% of the German market and is expected to do well in the UK.
