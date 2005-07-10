Kobashi and Itoh enter capital alliance

Osaka-based Kobayashi Pharmaceutical says it has concluded a contract for a capital tie-up of operations with fellow Japanese drugmaker Itoh Pharmaceutical.

In its household product manufacturing and sales business, the company has positioned as its focus category general-purpose pharmaceuticals, health food and oral hygiene products, has aggressively committed management resources to them and expanded its product line-up to accommodate wide-ranging and diversified consumer needs and the demands of an aging society.