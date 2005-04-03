Kodofa predicts $2.0 M income for 2005

Kodofa, a pharmaceuticals producer based in Laos, expects to record an income worth $2.0 million this year, according to the Khaosan Pathet Lao news agency. The company, a joint venture between Laos and Vietnam, manufactures 100 different products and is planning to start exporting to Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia and Thailand. It employs 90 people.
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