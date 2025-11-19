KOGENATE LAUNCH IN UK

- Bayer has launched Kogenate (recombinant Factor VIII) in the UK, the first recombinant version of the product to be marketed in the country. The product, which is indicated for patients with hemophilia A and for the treatment and prophylaxis of bleeding, is available in 250, 500 or 1,000 international unit vials, which are priced at L130 ($200), L260 and L520 respectively.