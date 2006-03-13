Korea's NIH to use Affymetrix' 500 Array

Affymetrix of the USA has said that Korea's National Institute of Health and Center for Disease Control and Prevention will use its GeneChip Human Mapping 500K Array Set for a series of groundbreaking genome-wide association studies in critical disease areas, including diabetes, hypertension, asthma and metabolic syndrome.

The Korean NIH will work with its academic and industry collaborators to generate more than 10 billion individual genotypes from 20,000 human DNA samples to help identify the genetic causes of these diseases.

"Using the new high-throughput Affymetrix technology, we will perform genome-wide association studies to discover and understand the genes associated with a number of conditions that are unusually prevalent in Korea," said Kuchan Kimm, director of the Center for Genome Science at the NIH. "We feel these studies can improve the quality of life in Korea by helping us develop cost-effective therapeutics and personalized preventative measures against conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and metabolic syndrome," he added.