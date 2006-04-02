Korean FDA OKs Crucell's Quinvaxem

Dutch biotechnology company Crucell NV says that the Korea Food and Drug Administration has approved Quinvaxem, a fully-liquid pentavalent vaccine for protection against five important childhood diseases: diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (whooping cough), hepatitis B and Haemophilus influenzae type b, one of the leading causes of bacterial meningitis in children. Crucell noted that the product, which was co-developed with the USA's Chiron Corp, is the first internationally-available, fully-liquid vaccine containing all five antigens to reach the market, offering a major advantage in terms of convenience of use.