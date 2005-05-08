Kos enters cardiovascular R&D alliance with Biovail

US firm Kos Pharmaceuticals has entered into a strategic commercialization and R&D alliance with Canada's Biovail Corp under which it will acquire products for marketing in the USA. These include Teveten (eprosartan mesylate) and Teveten HCT (eprosartan mesylate/hydrochlorothiazide), as well as exclusive rights to sell Cardizem LA (diltiazem HCl) in the USA. Kos will pay around $104.0 million in cash for these products and rights, and will also pay Biovail to manufacture and supply Cardizem LA and Cardizem LA/enalapril when the latter product is approved. Belgium's Solvay group will supply Teveten, which achieved US sales of some $18.0 million in 2003, and to Kos.