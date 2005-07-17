Kos kicks off Niaspin/simvastatin study

New Jersey, USA-based Kos Pharmaceuticals has initiated a landmark study designed to compare the efficacy of a combination therapy of its Niaspan (niacin) tablets and simvastatin versus simvastatin alone in preventing cardiovascular events.
The AIM-HIGH (Atherothrombosis Intervention in Metabolic Syndrome with Low HDL-C/High Triglyceride and Impact on Global Health Outcomes) trial, which will enrol around 3,300 patients and run over six years, represents the first large-scale evaluation of this combination therapy, the group noted.
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