Kos seeks court to block Barr's generic Niaspan

Kos Pharmaceuticals has filed a motion for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York seeking to prevent Barr from launching generic versions of Kos' Niaspan (niacin) 500mg, 750mg and 1,000mg extended-release tablets, following final US Food & Drug Administration approval.

Commenting, Barr's chief executive, Bruce Downey, said: "we intend to vigorously oppose all attempts by Kos to limit our options regarding generic Niaspan."